Naperville Public Works Crew Hard At Work Tackling Pre-Christmas Winter Storm

The City of Naperville Public Works crew is hard at work tackling the pre-Christmas winter storm that’s sweeping through our area.

25 Trucks Out Plowing

According to a city update, there are currently 22 City trucks and three contract salt/plow trucks out on the road.

Public Works crews started this morning at 7 a.m. to get ahead of the weather. So far, city roads have been salted twice. Right now plows are working on arterial roads and priority one streets, with a watchful eye on hills and curves.

Current Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Naperville area that lasts through Saturday at 6 a.m. Snow is expected to continue through this evening, with accumulations of two to five inches predicted.

Along with that will come winds, gusting at up to 50 mph, and wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero.

Those who must be outside are advised to wear proper clothing and limit their time outdoors due to the bitter cold temperatures, which can lead to hypothermia or frostbite.

Use Caution while Driving

City officials warn that roads will be snow covered and slippery. In these types of temperatures, salt is not as effective, so extra caution is advised. For those who must travel, allow extra time, reduce your speed, and increase the following space between vehicles.

The city asks that drivers refrain from parking on city streets, to allow snowplows to better do their work.

Garbage Collection

The city will begin garbage and recycling collection one hour earlier on Friday, Dec. 23 due to the storm. Those with that collection day should put their containers out by 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Closures and Cancellations Due To Winter Storm

A number of area businesses and organizations have decided to close. You can see our running list here.

And residents can check the city’s latest winter updates on the City of Naperville website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

