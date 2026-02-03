Naperville ranked No. 12 in US cities with most remote workers

Naperville has been ranked among the top 20 cities in the country for number of remote workers, coming in at No. 12.

That’s according to a ranking from SmartAsset, a company geared towards “consumer-focused financial information and advice.”

The study examined 357 large cities across the U.S. with populations of 100,000 or more, looking at metrics like the percentage of people working at home and the mean commute time saved. It used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from 2023 and 2024, considering workers aged 16 and older.

About a fourth of Naperville workers do so remotely, study says

For Naperville, the data showed that about a fourth of those working do so from home, with 25.6% noted in 2024. That was down slightly from 2023, which showed 27.9% working from home.

The mean commute time for in-person work for those in Naperville was 31.9 minutes. Also computed was the number of workers who walk to work, which was 1.12%, as opposed to those who drive to work, which was 65.83%.

Which city had the highest percentage of remote workers?

The study showed the city with the highest percentage of remote workers in the country is Frisco, Texas, in which a third – 33.7% to be precise – of the workforce is remote. Second was Berkeley, California, with 31.5%, and third was Cary, North Carolina, at 30.6%.

Naperville was the only Illinois city to land in the top 20.

Local coffee shop noted last year among best for remote workers

And those who are working remotely here in Naperville have plenty of places to do so. Last year, Sparrow Coffee at 120 Water St. was named among the top 100 best coffee shops in the U.S. “for remote workers and business deals,” according to a roundup by MarketBeat. There are also a number of spots in town that offer coworking spaces for remote workers.

