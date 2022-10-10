Naperville Ranks Fourth Safest U.S. City for Trick-or-Treating

Halloween is right around the corner here in Naperville, and according to a study from the Chamber of Commerce, Naperville ranked the fourth safest U.S. city for trick-or-treating and the safest in Illinois.

Chamber of Commerce Study

The Chamber of Commerce analyzed data from over 300 cities throughout the U.S. and compared them using five different metrics: pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders and law enforcement employees. Each statistic was calculated per 100,000 residents.

Naperville’s low level of property crime (1,311 per 100,000), violent crime (77 per 100,000) and number of sex offenders (20 per 100,000) gave the city a top ranking. “The quaint suburb of Chicago” was one of three Midwest cities to make the list, as Rochester, MN and Overland Park, KS both ranked in the top 25 safest trick-or-treating cities.

Naperville’s Top Ranks

The city of Naperville has been receiving plaudits in a variety of categories throughout the past few months. Recently, Niche ranked Naperville School District 203 at number 25 and Indian Prairie School District 204 at number 36 for Niche’s best school districts in America.

Naperville is also among the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. according to a recent ranking by Money magazine, landing at No. 16 on the list.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

