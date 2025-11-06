Naperville residents continue sounding off on data center proposal

More than 40 residents stepped up to the microphone at the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission’s third public hearing for a proposed data center at the site of the since-razed former Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, building along the I-88 corridor.

Perceived property value declines, as well as health and noise impact concerns, were shared during the 4-hour hearing at the commission’s Wednesday, Nov. 5, meeting. Because of the amount of testimony shared, commissioners again delayed comment of their own and opted to continue the hearing to the next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Project proposal has been refined in recent months

Karis Critical Data Centers is seeking several approvals from Naperville officials to construct a singular facility on a 40.87-acre parcel, located at 1960 Lucent Lane, at the site of the since-razed Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, building along the I-88 corridor.

Commissioners held an initial public hearing on the project proposal in early September. A second, follow-up hearing occurred in mid-October, after an independent noise study was conducted.

Several modifications to the Karis proposal have been submitted to city officials since the initial project’s introduction in September. One of the most prominent is the project’s size and scope. Original plans detailed two data center buildings, rather than the one now on the table for consideration.

Commissioners receive earful from nearby neighbors

Most of the residents who provided public comment at the most recent Nov. 5 public hearing live near the former Lucent site, including people within the new Naper Commons subdivision.

Some of the nearby residents indicated they would put their homes up for sale if the Karis project moved forward at the proposed site. Other speakers said they were not opposed to data centers, in general, but did express opposition to having them adjacent to neighborhoods.

Dr. Sujay Shah, an oncologist and Naper Commons resident, was one of multiple speakers who implored city decision-makers to consider potential health impacts from data centers. He weighed in about concerns related to air pollution, lung cancer, and heart disease.

“It’s been long understood that heavy industry does not belong next to neighborhoods,” Shah said. “But, unfortunately, here we are — entertaining a project that includes 24 trailer-sized diesel generators, right next to our homes and parks.”

Fellow Naper Commons resident Eric Ploch added, “Health should be No. 1. That should be enough not to move this forward.”

Steve Jarvis, who moved into Naper Commons with his family in 2022, said he was blindsided by the announcement a data center could take root at the former Lucent site.

“We purchased our home in 2022, believing that a future development nearby would respect the residential character of our community — not introduce an industrial-sized operation next to our doorstep,” Jarvis said.

In addition to the in-person testimony, commissioners received more than a dozen written comments in opposition to the project. Some of the commenters spoke in person and through writing.

James Butt said he has reservations with the noise studies that have been conducted in response to the potential data center’s impact in the immediate area. He suggested a series of more rigorous tests to get a true sense of the facility’s impact on the surrounding area.

“Not all noise is created equal,” Butt wrote in a written statement to commissioners. “Even my speaker does not do justice to the noise in real life, and the recording and the speaker do not reproduce all that is generated in the real world.”

Karis representatives respond to resident feedback

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission took public comment from residents and other speakers weighing in on the project proposal for more than three-and-a-half hours at the Nov. 5 hearing. The commission’s bylaws state the appointed group convenes at 11 p.m., unless action is taken to extend the hearing, and officials opted to end the meeting at the set time.

Russell Whitaker III, a partner with the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker, has been providing Karis with land use counsel for the former Nokia site. Whitaker did have a brief opportunity to respond to some of the comments shared, and commissioners indicated he will have additional opportunity to comment when the hearing resumes Nov. 19.

“Not all data centers are created equal,” Whitaker said. “I mean, that sounds kind of stupid, but I think it’s got to be the starting point for understanding. We heard so much from residents today, and so much of it, I think, was unintentional, but was misinformed.”

Whitaker did briefly delve into the reasons Karis is eyeing the former Nokia site, which include the proximity to the I-88 corridor. He also reiterated past points about data centers being what he described as “essential infrastructure” in today’s technology-soaked environment, as well as tax revenue for the city.

In his brief response, Whitaker also touched on the litany of health impact concerns shared throughout the hearing, stating Karis has put in place “appropriate mitigation factors” to address hazards.

“Risk does not equal hazard,” Whitaker said.

Following the public hearing, Karis spokesman Patrick Skarr sent NCTV17 a statement about the company’s next steps as the commission’s public hearing continues.

“We respect everyone’s right to an opinion, but we believe it is important to focus on the facts we presented in our testimony, studies, and submittal,” Skarr said in the statement. “Our stewardship pledge is proposed as a binding commitment, governing the center’s operations.”

Skarr further stated, “We have designed this facility to responsibly use the former Lucent property, while prioritizing operational efficiency and stewardship. We look forward to responding and combating the misinformation at the next meeting.”

Photo credit: Adobe Stock

