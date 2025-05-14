Naperville Salute canceled for summer 2025

Organizers of the Naperville Salute announced in a Facebook post on Monday that the Fourth of July hometown festival is canceled for this summer. The post stated the group had fallen short of the fundraising goal and could not provide the same level of programming the community deserved.

Naperville Salute honored Veterans

Despite the difficult decision, organizers say they remain proud of the impact The Salute has made in the community —honoring Veterans, uplifting local organizations, and fostering a strong sense of pride in Naperville

Naperville Responds for Veterans Ruck March continues

Plans are in place to continue supporting the Naperville Responds for Veterans Ruck March, with The Salute Charitable Organization providing logistical help for the summer event. Additional details are expected in the coming weeks.

Organizers expressed gratitude to the volunteers, sponsors, and community members who have helped shape the event over the years.

The group said, “The spirit of The Salute lives on, and we look forward to sharing what’s next. We look forward to celebrating and honoring our Veterans, Military, and First Responders in 2026.”

