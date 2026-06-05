Naperville Topgolf lot sees first gun-related arrest in months

Naperville police have arrested a felon on probation for allegedly possessing a handgun at the Naperville Topgolf parking lot at 3211 Odyssey Court on Wednesday.

It’s the first gun-related arrest at the lot in several months. That location saw a string of them last year and a series of 25 that took place between August 2023 and October 2024. According to Cmdr. Rick Krakow with the Naperville Police Department, the last arrest of this type at that lot happened on Nov. 8, 2025.

Richton Park felon detained pre-trial

In this latest incident, Richton Park resident Jamon Roberts, 29, a convicted felon on probation, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon with a previous felony conviction, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and unlawful possession of a weapon with no firearm owner’s identification card or concealed carry license.

In a press release today, the Naperville police and DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Roberts was denied pre-trial release at his first appearance in court today.

June 3 arrest for handgun possession

According to officials, on June 3, at around 7:30 p.m., Naperville police officers on routine patrol in the Topgolf parking lot allegedly observed a firearm “partially inside/underneath” a crossbody bag on the floor on the driver’s side of a white Volkswagen.

Police officers watched the vehicle and waited for the driver to return. A male, later identified as Roberts, and two females got into the car, with Roberts in the driver’s seat. An officer parked his squad car in front of the Volkswagen, and Roberts and the two women got out. Officers then allegedly recovered a loaded Glock 19 handgun and a magazine.

Local lawmakers emphasize commitment to taking back illegal firearms

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasized his administration’s commitment to public safety.

“The Naperville Police Department and my office are one hundred percent committed to keeping firearms out of the hands of those who are not legally allowed to possess them,” Berlin said.

He further remarked, “What I find particularly disturbing, however, are the allegations that he was illegally in possession of a loaded firearm at a family-friendly recreation facility.”

Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres echoed Berlin’s sentiments.

“Every illegal firearm we take off the street is one less opportunity for violence in our community,” said Arres. “The Naperville Police Department remains committed to aggressively enforcing firearms laws and working with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable while keeping our community safe.”

Roberts will appear in court again on June 30.

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