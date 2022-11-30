Naperville Woman Sentenced For Involvement In Capitol Breach

A Naperville woman has been sentenced to a year and a half of probation for taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Sentenced on Wednesday

Dawn Frankowski, 54, received the sentence today from U.S. District Court judge Amy Berman Jackson, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. Frankowski had pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge, for parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Inside Capitol 11 Minutes

According to court documents, Frankowski was inside the building for about 11 minutes and entered into two offices. Her attorney said Frankowski had gone to Washington, D.C. with a friend to attend President Donald Trump’s rally. He said she did not cause any damage during the time she was inside the Capitol.

Prosecution Argument

Prosecutors had argued for a stronger sentence of a month behind bars, citing social media comments Frankowski made after the event, which suggested she was against a peaceful transfer of power.

Apology For Capitol Breach

According to the Tribune report, Frankowski issued a brief apology prior to her sentence being handed down, saying she “got caught up in the moment of what was going on” but was ready to “take full responsibility” for her actions.

Frankowski was also required to pay a $700 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice

