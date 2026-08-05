Naperville woman sentenced to 38 years for fiancé’s murder

A Naperville woman was sentenced Wednesday to 38 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her fiancé, according to a news release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rosa Lagrone, 40, was found guilty in the matter on Feb. 6, 2026, after a four-day trial.

Lagrone shot Manns after an argument about him dating another woman

The incident took place on Nov. 6, 2020, around 2:15 p.m. at Lagrone’s home on the 0-100 block of 25W Keswick Lane in unincorporated Naperville. She was there with Darnell Manns, her fiancé. While the two were arguing about him allegedly dating another woman, Lagrone shot him with a pistol, with the bullet going through his arm and lodging into his spine.

Afterward, Lagrone started live video chatting through Manns’ Facebook page with the woman he was allegedly involved with, while Manns lay behind her on the floor in a pool of blood.

Manns was eventually transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries three days later.

Lagrone was initially charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of domestic battery, and had bond set at $1.5 million. She would later be indicted on five additional charges of first-degree murder. She’s been detained in the DuPage County Jail since her arrest.

‘Not tolerate this type of violent behavior’

“Domestic violence continues to be a plague on society with the worst cases carrying permanent, heart-breaking consequences, as we saw in the murder of Darnell Manns,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

He said the sentence was a “strong message that in DuPage County we will not tolerate this type of violent behavior.”

Lagrone is required to serve her full sentence before being eligible for parole.

Photo: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

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