Naperville’s 2022 Oktoberfest Kicks Off at Naper Settlement

One of the signature events of the season, Naperville’s Oktoberfest, began Friday evening at Naper Settlement. The two-day event features German cuisine, traditional Oktoberfest beers, live polka and rock music, and fun for the whole family.

Visitors can try a variety of German style foods such as Soft pretzels, chicken schnitzel, bratwursts and more, along with plenty of Oktoberfest beer.

Oktoberfest Tunes

Inside the tent, guests were treated to traditional German polka music on Friday night. Throughout the weekend, there are five different polka and rock bands scheduled to take the stage. The community can see a professional pumpkin carver and enjoy different lawn games such as corn hole, connect four and giant jenga.

Saturday Oktoberfest Tickets

As Naperville was settled by the Scottish and Germans, Oktoberfest celebrates part of that tradition. The festivities continue tomorrow afternoon, as Naper Settlement will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Naper Settlement website, and on site.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

