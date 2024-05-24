Naperville’s Memorial Day Parade, remembrance events on May 27

Thousands of Naperville residents are expected to gather on Monday, May 27, for the 96th annual Memorial Day Parade and remembrance ceremonies around the city to honor those who lost their lives while serving our country.

Naperville’s Memorial Day Parade

The Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on May 27 at Centennial Beach, 500 W. Jackson Ave. It will run east on Jackson Avenue, then head north up Main Street, before ending on Court Place by Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., where a remembrance ceremony will take place at noon.

The parade is organized by Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43.

NCTV17 will carry the parade live starting at 10:30 a.m. both on air and online. It will be rebroadcast throughout June.

Memorial Day ceremonies around the city

Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies will start on May 27 at 7:45 a.m. at the Commander Dan Shanower Memorial outside the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Shanower, a Naperville native, was killed on 9/11 in the attack on the Pentagon.

Other Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies in Naperville include:

8:15 a.m. at the G.A.R. Monument, located at the south end of the Naperville Cemetery, 705 S. Washington St.

9 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 911 North Ave.

9:25 a.m. at Burlington Square, 307 N. Ellsworth St.

A national moment of remembrance is held every year on Memorial Day at 3 p.m. local time. The Department of Veterans Affairs chose this time because it’s when many Americans will be enjoying their freedoms across the country.

Throughout 12 wars, 114 Naperville men and women have died while on active duty.

