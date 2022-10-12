Naperville’s Meson Sabika Holds Oct. 25 Fundraiser for Hurricane Ian Victims

Meson Sabika in Naperville is hosting a fundraiser to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian.

On Tuesday, October 25, the Spanish tapas-style restaurant will donate 100% of its sales to support the American Red Cross in its efforts to assist those devastated by the recent hurricane.

Second-Deadliest Storm In 21st Century

Ian took aim at the Florida coast, first making landfall in the Fort Myers area on September 28 as a Category 4 storm. It swept from west to east across the Florida peninsula. After briefly weakening to a tropical storm, it dipped back into the Atlantic, where it grew back to hurricane status and hit South Carolina, striking as a Category 1. More than 100 died due to its impact, making it the second-deadliest storm to hit the mainland U.S. in the 21st century.

In an email, representatives for the restaurant noted the long, arduous road to recovery that so many will face, particularly those lacking a disaster survival kit or insurance.

Hours For The Fundraising Event

For the fundraiser on October 25, Meson Sabika will be open for both lunch and dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 1025 Aurora Avenue in Naperville. Reservations may be made at 630-983-3000 ext 2, or through the restaurant’s website.

History of Charitable Giving

Meson Sabika has made it a habit to reach out at times of need to help others, whether locally, nationally, or globally. Most recently, the restaurant hosted a fundraiser on September 27 to benefit Pakistan flooding victims. Those efforts brought in more than $30,000 for the cause, with combined sales from Meson Sabika and Tapas Valencia in Chicago, under the same ownership.

The restaurant also hosts a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner each year for those in need, at which nearly 2,000 guests are served.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!