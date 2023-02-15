Naperville’s Meson Sabika to match up to $10K in donations to help earthquake victims

After making a $10,000 donation to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, Naperville’s Meson Sabika has launched a fundraising drive pledging a matched donation to contribute even more.

Matched donation up to $10,000 to help earthquake victims

The Spanish tapas-style restaurant is encouraging the public to make a donation to UNICEF to help those impacted by the Feb. 6 earthquake and its aftershocks. Meson Sabika has pledged to match any contribution made, up to $10,000, until February 28.

That’s in addition to the $10,000 donation the restaurant has already made to UNICEF Earthquake Emergency Relief.

Those who donate simply need to email a copy of their transaction to orders@mesonsabika.com for verification.

UNICEF providing support to those impacted

UNICEF field teams have been on the scene in Syria and Turkey, trying to help support the growing needs of those affected by the devastating earthquake.

Large on the list of concerns are water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). Without safe water and working sanitation systems, a lingering cholera outbreak which had started back in September could become endemic.

Other immediate efforts have been put into helping to reunite children with family members. The group is also working to help ensure kids can get back into classrooms when possible.

Beyond that, UNICEF has contributed medical and nutrition supplies to those in the area. Emergency supplies such as blankets, hygiene kits, and warm clothing are also being distributed.

Meson Sabika’s history of helping

Meson Sabika has a long history of helping others, with social responsibility a key part of its philosophy. The restaurant has frequently stepped up to host fundraisers for those in need on local, national, and worldwide levels. According to the business’ website, in recent years, it has donated more than $1,300,000 in cash contributions. Its donations in product and services exceed $3 million.

