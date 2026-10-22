New sign marks Aura Club & Conventions in Naperville

Aura Club & Conventions is making a name for itself in Naperville — now with a new sign to mark the new business.

Replacing The Matrix Club on Route 59

Aura Club Vice President Ajay Sunkara shared his enthusiasm as the venue works to establish itself in Naperville.

“We actually are having our signboard up for Aura Club & Conventions,” Sunkara said. “It’s a very exciting moment for us.”

The 75,000-square-foot event venue at 808 Route 59, Suite 100, replaces The Matrix Club, which was evicted from the space in February.

“Aura Club is one of a kind facility in the area right now. It’ll be the largest club and convention facility in the DuPage area,” Sunkara said.

The venue holds a theater, art gallery, recording sound lab, dance and yoga studios, and a grand ballroom that seats up to 2,200 guests.

“We also have a restaurant which will be run by Michelin-star chef Yanni Sanchez, and it’s going to have 300 seating,” Sunkara said.

Opened in October with more events to come

Aura Club opened its doors with some events in October, including the Tricoci University Beauty Blitz and the Career & Networking Center’s Dancing with the Celebrities.

And Sunkara said the club has more on the horizon, hosting the Naperville North High School Show Choir next month, as well as NCTV17’s The Morning Show fundraiser on Nov. 6.

“We had a lot of support from the city of Naperville, the people of Naperville, the businesses in Naperville,” Sunkara said. “I’m very happy to be here, and as a community, we’re definitely going to help each other and [bring] this facility back to life again.”

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