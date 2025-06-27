New uses coming for Birkett Center in IPSD 204

When freshmen move back into Neuqua Valley High School during the 2027-28 school year, the nearby Birkett Freshman Center will be freed up for other uses.

Indian Prairie School District 204 already has ideas for what those new uses will be.

Suites for separate uses within Birkett Center design

The district plans to move its STEPS transition program for students with disabilities after high school into the building, along with its Gail McKinzie alternative high school. These programs and other new uses each will occupy separate “suites,” to be designed within the building, project architect Amy Tiberi with Wight & Company said.

Officials plan to turn part of the space into a welcome center for families new to the district — especially those newly immigrated to the country — and another area into STEM labs where elementary and middle school students can visit on field trips. The district also plans to provide space for Pathways career and technical education programs to offer capstone courses and multipurpose rooms for professional development, meetings or gatherings.

Freshmen moving out, renovated spaces coming up

Clearing the way for all these uses is not only the transition of freshmen back into Neuqua Valley, but also renovations at the Birkett Center to customize spaces for each program. The project will be funded primarily through the district’s recent bond referendum, in which voters authorized up to $420 million in borrowing for safety, security, and infrastructure improvements.

The 30-year-old Birkett Center is in store for $21.7 million of work, with $20 million funded by referendum-authorized borrowing. The project is slated to begin in 2027.

Here’s a closer look at some of the plans for the Birkett Center.

STEPS: The STEPS program, which helps students with special needs prepare to exit the school system at age 22, will be designed to evoke a professional environment rather than a school, said Nicole Howard, assistant superintendent for high schools. It will include dedicated space for a life skills apartment, where students can practice daily living on their own, and for microbusinesses, which students run to build their workplace abilities.

Gail McKinzie: Programs for teens in need of credit recovery or emotional support will take up a portion of the second floor when renovations are complete. The project will create a dedicated entrance for these students and will allow space for the alternative programs to grow.

Pathways: The district plans to create specific classrooms for capstone courses in some of its Pathways career and technical education programs, specifically those focusing on health sciences, culinary arts, and construction.

“Having a larger space allows us to offer a more authentic experience for our students,” said Brian Giovanini, director of innovation.

