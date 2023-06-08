North Central College Football will be honored at the White House for D3 National Championship

The North Central College football team is headed to Washington, D.C. to be honored at the White House by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the team’s 2022 Division III national championship.

“We’re excited to have representatives of our team from 2022 heading to the White House on June 12, Monday, for the NCAA champions celebration. Excited to take a group of about 15 to 20 players. Our full-time coaching staff, our vice president is going with and a couple of folks from our communication office as well will be heading out there this weekend and celebrating on the South Lawn at the White House,” said Brad Spencer, head football coach at North Central College.

Inaugural College Athlete Day

This is the White House’s inaugural NCAA College Athlete Day, with the 2022-23 National Champions from all three men’s and women’s divisions from across the country in attendance. The Cardinals won their second Division III football championship over Mt. Union 28-21 in December.

“You’re going to have about 90-ish potential teams there. I’m going to guess that not everybody can make it. But, you know, the ones that are going to be there would all be national champions from all levels of the NCAA division one, two and three,” said Spencer.

North Central’s National Champions

North Central College’s women’s triathlon championship team and the women’s wrestling championship team will not be able to attend, as those sports have not achieved full championship status, according to the NCAA.

The members of the Cardinal football team who will be heading to D.C. are thrilled for the opportunity.

“I think it’s great that they’re doing it. I think it’s great that they recognize rising all levels in all sports, men and women giving these athletes or former athletes in our case, a chance to do this. So, we just think it’s a great opportunity, definitely unique. We’re excited for it and figured that it be a great opportunity to get together and, you know, showcase our championship team, one more time,” said Spencer.

