North Central College to become North Central University Naperville

North Central College will be changing its name to North Central University Naperville, the institution shared in a press release on Monday.

North Central’s Board of Trustees approved the decision at its fall meeting on Thursday. It will take effect on July 1, 2027.

Reflecting changes at North Central

The decision comes after North Central surveyed staff, faculty, alumni and students about the potential name change earlier this year.

In the release, Gòkè-Paríolá said that the new name does not reflect a change in the institution itself.

“It is a decision to fully express the institution we have become,” said North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá. “The new name reflects the wide range of opportunities that we offer to our students, including an extensive portfolio or undergraduate and graduate programs, and professional pathways.”

North Central said that as of the 2026-2027 school year, it offers more than 90 undergraduate majors, 68 undergraduate minors, nine interdisciplinary programs, 22 graduate degree programs, and eight graduate certificate programs, distributed across three schools of study. The school has also seen three consecutive years of increased enrollment.

How the new name was devised

The institution said that the decision to keep “North Central” honors the school’s legacy and alumni experiences over its 165-year history.

Changing to “University” reflects the academic growth of the school, including undergraduate and graduate education.

The addition of “Naperville” identifies the school’s roots and pride in its community, as the city’s only four-year higher education institution. Gòkè-Paríolá said Naperville “has been an essential part of North Central’s story” and called the city “a strategic advantage” for the college.

Fourth name change for the institution

This is not the first time the school has seen a name change.

It was founded as Plainfield College when it first got its start in Plainfield in 1861. Its name then changed to North-Western College in 1864, before the school relocated to Naperville in 1867.

Later, to distinguish itself from Northwestern University in Chicago and position itself within the Evangelical church, the institution took on the name North Central College in 1926.

Gradual transition

Though the official name change will take effect next July, the college said the transition will happen gradually over the coming years, developing a new visual identity in the coming months and prioritizing updating the website, signage and marketing materials.

“The Board of Trustees recognizes the significance of this change for all who know and love North Central College,” said J. Raymond Kinney, chair of the North Central College Board of Trustees. “The responsibility of the Board of Trustees is to serve as thoughtful stewards of this remarkable institution. We believe this decision honors North Central’s rich history, reflects the institution it has become, and positions it for continued success in the decades ahead.”

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