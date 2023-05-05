Oak Cottage on endangered list | Embrace Naperville series | Characters on Water Street

Naperville’s Oak Cottage lands on endangered historic places list

Landmark Illinois announced its 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois, which includes Naperville’s Oak Cottage. The cottage, located at the intersection of Hobson Road and Greene Road, was built in the 1840s as a family home for early settler William Briggs Greene.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County owns the property and is considering the demolition of the cottage and the adjacent Greene Barn if a third party does not propose a viable reuse for them.

Embrace Naperville series continues

The City of Naperville will host its next event in the Embrace Naperville series – The Power of Connection: AAPI Voices & Community – on Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the 95th Street Library, located at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive.

The event will feature six AAPI panelists, who will speak on their shared experiences in Naperville, from their personal life to business ownership. The Embrace Naperville series aims to build an inclusive community throughout the city that values diversity.

The event is free, but registration is required. Those interested may do so through the city’s website.

Cantigny Park’s Spring & Fling Market

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Cantigny Park is hosting a Spring Fling & Market on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The spring festival is all about gardening, flowers, and Mother’s Day shopping. Cantigny Park will open its greenhouse to the public. The Spring Fling & Market will also have food trucks, yard games, storytime sessions for kids, and a marketplace, which will feature more than 30 locally owned-businesses and independent vendors.

The event is free, but there is a $10 per car admission. For more information about the spring festival, visit Cantigny’s website.

Naperville-area high school parking garage murals ceremony

Murals created by art students from Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 will be officially unveiled this Sunday, May 7, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The murals are located at the Van Buren Parking Deck, located at 50 S. Main Street, and were created in partnership with KidsMatter and the Naperville Century Walk. Each high school painted a mural in the garage showing off their school spirit, with a different school’s work displayed at each floor’s elevator lobby, along with that school’s song.

The open house is free to attend and starts at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the parking garage entrance off Main Street. Mayor Scott Wehrli will conduct the official ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.

“Star Wars” Characters on Water Street

Why travel to a “galaxy far, far away” to see your favorite Star Wars characters, when you can meet them right in your own hometown? Check out the highlights from Thursday’s Characters on Water Street event in downtown Naperville.