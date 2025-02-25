Ramsay’s Kitchen in Naperville ties signature tastes with local flavor

It’s been nearly two years since celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened Ramsay’s Kitchen in Downtown Naperville on Jefferson Avenue. The restaurant is the sixth of its kind, with other locations in Reno, St. Louis, Boston, Las Vegas, and Oklahoma City.

On a recent visit to Ramsay’s Kitchen, Chris Grano, host of Naper Bites, sat down with Executive Chef Nina Madsen, who prepared a three-course meal and shared her insights into the restaurant’s approach to dining and the creative process behind the menu.

The menu is a balance of tradition and the Naperville community

When it comes to creating the menu, Chef Nina explained that while Ramsay’s Kitchen maintains a core set of signature dishes, it also takes into account the local flair of its Naperville location.

Menu changes occur twice a year, with both spring/summer and fall/winter updates.

“We want to keep things fresh and relevant,” said Chef Nina, adding that 75% of the menu features Ramsay’s famous dishes, such as beef Wellington. The remaining 25% is tailored to the local community’s tastes, sourcing ingredients from local vendors.

A vibrant take on comfort classics

The meal began with potato leek soup topped with crispy potato strings, bacon lardons, and chili oil.

“I take a bite and I expect it to be like a heavy potato cream soup. It’s not heavy. It’s very light,” said Grano

Up next was cacio e pepe gnudi. A cousin of gnocchi, gnudi is made with ricotta and flour. The seemingly simple sauce is parmigiano reggiano and cracked black pepper. The gnudi are then garnished with fresh chives. Grano said the gnudi themselves were pillow-like soft.

“It should feel like how you feel when you’re falling asleep on a fresh bed of sheets. That light and airy feeling, with warmth and comfort,” Madsen explained.

The final course featured a chocolate pot de crème with chantilly cream, served alongside cocoa madeleines.

“Every dish we’ve tried so far is a play on something that’s homey and familiar, right? But elegant,” said Grano.

