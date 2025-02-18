Rotary Club of Naperville gives $58K in grants to area nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Naperville has awarded $58,000 to area nonprofits, as it distributed proceeds from its 2024 Holiday Parade of Lights, held Friday, Nov. 29.

Nonprofits helping kids, families among those to get grants

Many of the groups receiving funds have a special focus on helping children and families.

Major grant recipients included:

Special Olympics Illinois

Max’s Mission

Special Spaces

360 Youth Services

Indian Prairie Educational Foundation

Alive Center

Naperville Education Foundation

Teen Parent Connection

Western DuPage Special Recreation Association

Naperville Professional Firefighters for a Cause

Naperville Police Foundation

‘Parade with a Purpose’

The Holiday Parade of Lights’ tagline is a “parade with a purpose.” The event is a fundraiser, with monies from sponsorships and donations used to help make a difference in the community by supporting nonprofits.

In a news release, organizers for this year’s event gave a nod to presenting sponsor IntenGen Financial Partners, presenting partner sponsor Downtown Naperville Alliance, and the Santa float sponsor Energy Services, noting that their contributions, along with those of many other businesses and individuals, led to the success of the fundraising parade.

They also gave a special shoutout to Naperville Rotary Charities who put forth a matching grant.

The 2025 Holiday Parade of Lights is set for Friday, Nov. 28.

Photo courtesy: Rotary Club of Naperville

