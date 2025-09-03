Supna Jain tapped to replace Longenbaugh on Naperville City Council

The Naperville City Council has selected Supna Jain to fill the seat left vacant by Allison Longenbaugh, according to a press release from the city.

Council members have directed staff to add a resolution to the Sept. 16 agenda that would appoint Jain. If the resolution passes, she will be sworn in immediately and serve out Longenbaugh’s remaining term, ending in April 2027.

From IPSD 204 school board to the Naperville City Council

Jain, a second-generation Indian American, currently serves as the vice president for the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education. She was first elected in 2021 and was re-elected in 2025.

She is also the principal lecturer in communication & media studies and faculty director of the Center for the Advancement of Faculty Excellence at North Central College.

Her education includes a juris doctor degree from DePaul University and an M.S. in communications studies from Illinois State University.

She’s the mom to two teenage boys and teaches Indian dance through the Naperville Park District.

In a press release, Jain shared her gratitude and excitement after being selected by the council.

“I’ve expressed my belief in the African proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,” said Jain. “I will miss serving on the school board, but I am thrilled to have this opportunity to put a new twist on that proverb and help build a strong future for this amazing city – our village – so that all residents can thrive. Thank you to the City Council for this opportunity.”

Longenbaugh steps down from her role as councilwoman

Longenbaugh announced she was stepping down from her elected position during the “new business” portion of the Aug. 18 city council meeting.

She said a job opportunity was the basis for her decision to leave public office, as the new position would not allow her to serve in an elected capacity.

She was elected for a four-year term on the Naperville City Council in May 2023.

