Sweet pairing: First Oberweis Scoop Shop in Naperville Giordano’s

Downtown Naperville just got a little sweeter.

Oberweis will open its first Scoop Shop on April 28, inside the Giordano’s at 119 South Main Street.

A perfect pairing for Chicago

Hoffman Oberweis Dairy CEO Renato DaPaolis said the collaboration was fitting for the Chicago suburb.

“We think it’s a perfect match for the community. We think it’s a perfect match for families, and we think it’s something that we can really work on and do together all over the Midwest,” DePaolis said, “really making it easy and convenient for families to come and enjoy both our amazing, super premium ice cream as well as bringing that adjacent to, really, Chicago’s iconic pizza brand.”

The shop offers a full selection of Oberweis ice cream flavors and treats.

Celebrating local high school spirit

The cherry on top? The Scoop Shop features two signature desserts inspired by Naperville high schools.

The Huskies Dream Waffle Sundae, named after Naperville North’s mascot, is a combination of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream in a chocolate-dipped waffle bowl with orange and blue sprinkles.

The Top Flyin’ Redwings Frostbite is a tribute to the Naperville Central Redhawks. The milkshake is a blend of peanut butter cup and strawberry ice cream, topped with red sprinkles.

“We just want to make sure we’re connecting with the various communities we’re in, things that the kids in the schools and the people in the community kind of resonate with them, and at the same time, be something that is a local touch,” DePaolis said

Grand opening April 28

Naperville can enjoy the sweet pairing when the Scoop Shop officially opens its doors to the public next Tuesday.

“What we’re hoping to see is customers that feel really connected to this experience,” DePaolis said. “That’s what this is really about, is just giving the customers a much better experience when they want to go out and kind of do these nostalgic, enjoyable treats.”

Naperville Scoop Shop first of more to come

Asked about whether Oberweis lovers can expect more Scoop Shop collaborations in the future, DePaolis said, “Absolutely, and we’re working on that, we will announce that when they’re ready to come out.”

“We’re excited about this collaboration, but we’re also excited about being here in Naperville. It’s a beautiful community. It’s a place that you know really cares about the food and having a great community downtown experience, and we’re just really excited to be a part of that,” DePaolis said.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!