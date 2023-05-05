Sweetgreen grand opening in Naperville to benefit Loaves & Fishes

Sweetgreen is set to open up its downtown Naperville location. And as part of its grand opening on Wednesday, May 10, it’s giving back to a local nonprofit.

Matched meals for Loaves & Fishes

The fast-casual salad-centric restaurant will be matching each meal sold on opening day with a donated meal to Loaves & Fishes Community Services. Loaves & Fishes’ mission is to help those experiencing food insecurity and improve their lives.

Free giveaways, special deals for early arriving customers

The grand opening party, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m., will also feature a complimentary farmers market with some of the restaurant’s local partners, while supplies last. The first 200 customers will be invited to fill complementary sustainable farmers market totes with items like fresh produce, cheese, and other samples.

And the first 100 customers will get exclusive sweetgreen Naperville hats.

Also available while supplies last will be complimentary floral bouquets and potted basil seedlings.

More about sweetgreen

Sweetgreen’s mission is to “reimagine fast food for a new era,” according to the company’s website. All of the restaurant’s meals are cooked from scratch, with an emphasis on “plant-forward, earth friendly” food. Menu items include a variety of salads and bowls.

It has locations in more than 15 different states. The downtown Naperville location can be found at 223 South Main Street.

photo courtesy: sweetgreen

