Loaves & Fishes Community Services supports struggling families

Loaves & Fishes Community Services provides healthy food and impactful programs for self-sufficiency to struggling families in DuPage, Will, Kane, and Kendall counties and is one of the largest food pantries in Illinois. The need is great. The total number of people Loaves & Fishes serves has doubled since January of 2022 to over 6,000 clients each week.

Hub and spoke model

Located in Aurora, IL (580 Exchange Court, Aurora, IL 60504) the Loaves & Fishes Food Distribution Hub, serves as a storage, processing, and fulfillment center. With the addition of the Aurora facility , the organization has adopted a hub and spoke model that supports the delivery of healthy food to area locations. Clients can choose when and how they would like to receive their food: they can shop in the Naperville Grocery Market, order and pick up their food via the new Online Market, or receive a pre-pack box of food through curbside pickup at one of the satellite locations in Bolingbrook, Plainfield, and Aurora.

Loaves & Fishes Community Services programs

The Loaves & Fishes CARES programs help clients become self-sufficient through opportunities such as emergency assistance for rent or utilities, assistance with public benefits, car donations, tax preparation, job readiness, budget and credit classes, and Moving Up, a 20-session intensive program to help clients overcome barriers preventing them from becoming self-sufficient.

Help and support from the community is only way Loaves & Fishes can accomplish this vital work. Many options are available to get involved and help support the mission of Loaves & Fishes.

Food Distribution & Cares Program Support: Financial gifts of any size are deeply appreciated. With Loaves & Fishes cooperative buying power, $1 can purchase $8 worth of food.

Virtual Food Drive: Visit the Virtual Food Drive on the Loaves & Fishes website, loaves- fishes.org to purchase much-needed items such as milk and eggs.

Car Donations: Loaves & Fishes is always in need of donated cars. Lack of reliable transportation is a barrier to employment or childcare.

Volunteer Opportunities: Join the Loaves & Fishes family as a volunteer. Your time is very valuable in the fight to end hunger.

Corporate Work Groups: Loaves & Fishes is a great place to bring employees for a group service opportunity.

Attend an Event: Looking for a unique experience that makes an impact? Attend one of the fundraising events throughout the year.

Visit them online for more information about Loaves & Fishes Community Services and additional ways to get involved.

Spotlight welcomed Loaves & Fishes Community Services guests Mike Havala, President and CEO, and Nancy Wiersum, Executive VP Advancement.