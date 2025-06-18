Teen artwork to brighten Naperville streetlight controller boxes

The city of Naperville has chosen six teen artists whose work will be displayed on city streetlight controller boxes later this month.

The selections were picked from a number of submissions that came in after the city put out a call for Naperville high schoolers to send in original artwork to brighten up the utility boxes, transforming them into works of art.

And the winners are…

The winners of the contest are:

Avani Aggarwal: Neuqua Valley High School

Jumana Janoowalla: Neuqua Valley High School

Soha Javaid: Neuqua Valley High School

Olivia Mancha: Neuqua Valley High School

Annie O’Boyle: Neuqua Valley High School

Alice Wang: Naperville Central High School

Their winning selections will be put on streetlight controller boxes near Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools, to be installed by June 30. Depictions of hot air balloons, a waterfall, and changing seasons were among the winning entries.

‘Very pleased with the artwork’

In a press release, City Clerk Dawn Portner expressed the city’s gratitude for all who had participated.

“We are very pleased with the artwork chosen for the six streetlight controller boxes. Each of the finalists displayed their talents in such a unique way. It’s exciting to be part of this project, and I can’t wait to see the finished product,” said Portner. “The City of Naperville would also like to thank all the students who submitted their artwork. The student talent we have in this City is amazing.”

Winning imagery: Avani Aggarwal, (bottom left), Jumana Janoowalla, (top left), Soha Javaid, (top center), Olivia Mancha, (top right), Annie O’Boyle, (bottom right), and Alice Wang, (bottom center).

