Three suspects charged in downtown Naperville Apple Store smash and grab

Three suspects have been charged in the downtown Naperville Apple Store smash and grab that took place last fall, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD).

The first suspect, Christie K. Lopez, 30, of Chicago, was taken into custody on March 13. The second offender David J. Fultz, 30, of Rockford, was arrested on April 10. The third suspect is a man from Maywood, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime.

Each has been charged with burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

What happened at the Apple store last fall?

Naperville police responded to the Apple store, 120 W. Jefferson Ave., just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 6 after receiving a call from a passerby reporting that a car had hit the building.

Upon arrival, the NPD found a beige Hyundai Elantra had been driven through the glass front of the store. The car was still running and displayed evidence of having been stolen.

Police were able to determine that the crash took place around 5:56 a.m. Authorities say three people got out of the car, stole merchandise, and fled in a dark-colored SUV. They were gone by the time police arrived on the scene.

The offenders stole approximately $34,000 in electronic devices, and the incident caused more than $300,000 in damages.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended the “persistence” of local detectives on the case.

“This was a very brazen and high-profile burglary, and we’ve had residents asking about arrests since the day it happened,” said Arres. “This just goes to show that investigations can take some time, but we do get results… We’re committed to catching anyone who commits a crime in our town.”

Lopez is scheduled to appear for his arraignment at the DuPage County Courthouse on May 1. He was also arrested in January for his alleged connection with an overnight burglary of a Naperville gas station back in December.

Fultz will appear in court on May 6 for his arraignment.

