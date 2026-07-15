Tuesday night River Sounds making waves again in downtown Naperville

River Sounds has returned to the Naperville Riverwalk for the second year.

When the idea of singing in the middle of the DuPage River was first floated to singer Chloe Hayes, little did she realize she’d be taking the request quite literally.

“I was envisioning a pier but hey, this magic carpet vibe definitely works for me,” said Hayes.”

About River Sounds

The act is all part a six-week series of free (to the public) concerts, which is striking a chord with local residents.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Lama Issa of Naperville. “I love this and it’s different.”

“I really think it’s important for everyone to have access to the arts, especially for free,” said Hayes.

Each Tuesday throughout July and early August, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. on dry land at the Naperville Jaycees Smart Park behind the Naperville Municipal Center before a second act drifts out to the middle of the river from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“People come and they bring lawn chairs or blankets and they read books, and it’s just kind of a big breath, which is really wonderful,” said Shannon Greene Robb of Arranmore Events.

River Sounds is funded entirely by the city of Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts (SECA) grant program. For 2026, the city council approved $1.2 million in grants allocated to more than 80 community events and projects, $40,500 of which went to this event.

Returning from last year

The concert series first made waves last year. Given the feedback, organizers Arranmore Events and the Downtown Naperville Alliance knew they had to return the event to the river.

“We got emails from people, they were putting all over social media that it was something different and unique,” said Robb. “It was really encouraging and kind of hit the note that we all were striving for.”

“It really was an instant hit. Utilizing the river for people to come downtown and hear live music,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Katie Wood. “So we’re happy to have it back this year.”

It’s back this year with a new twist. Thanks to Freight wood Productions and Naperville Kayak, performers have traded a standard boat for a custom-built floating stage. This Tuesday’s performance was the first with the new stage, last week’s concert had to remain on land only due to the DuPage River’s water level being too high.

“This is really going to provide a great platform for stability, and we can also have more than one performer having it this way,” said Wood.

Sounds and surprises

While each act is kept under wraps ahead of time, giving audiences a surprise, the genres run the musical gamut.

Hayes’ performance reeled in Riverwalk strollers, stopping them in their tracks.

“She has a lovely voice and it’s just something really easy and enjoyable to do [on] a nice night here in Naperville,” said Naperville resident Steve Raquel.

“This is interesting. They got her singing acapella,” Chris DiMarco, also from Naperville. “What she’s doing is pretty impressive.”

With crowds hooked, organizers are already hoping to have River Sounds return next summer, perhaps extending the concert series beyond six weeks.

In the meantime, the next River Sounds will be on Tuesday, July 21 and 28, plus August 4 and 11, from 6 to 9p.m.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!