Two arrested Friday during large teen gathering in Naperville

Two juveniles were arrested, and 20 citations were issued during a large teen gathering in downtown Naperville on Friday, June 26, according to Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow.

Krakow said more than 100 teens had congregated in the area at the time of the arrests, but did not detail the incidents that led to them.

The teenagers, a 15-year-old male from Aurora and a 16-year-old male from Naperville, were arrested for possession of cannabis and possession of nicotine. The former was also charged with obstructing a peace officer, and the latter with possession of alcohol by a minor.

Citations issued for jaywalking and more

In addition to the arrests, police issued citations for several offenses, including jaywalking, license plate violations, driving on a suspended license, improper lane usage, loud exhaust, illegal operation of sound, improper lane usage, and speeding.

Friday’s incident comes weeks after nine people — four adults and five minors — were arrested during a so-called “teen takeover” in the downtown area involving more than 150 people, mostly juveniles, according to the NPD.

Nearly three dozen citations were issued during that gathering.

Another large gathering had been advertised online for yesterday but did not occur, Krakow said.