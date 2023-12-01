Weed Ladies winter sale underway at Naper Settlement

The Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society are celebrating the holiday season with their winter sale at the historic Daniels House at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

“This is our annual winter sale, and this is the first day of it,” said Nancy King, member of the Weed Ladies.

Holiday arrangements of all shapes and sizes are available for purchase.

“We tried to use something natural in every arrangement,” said King. “In that one, we have some red twig dogwood that I picked from my garden. We use nuts, we use acorns, we use pinecones, sticks, whatever we can find.”

Along with wreaths and flowers, the Weed Ladies created some holiday items for kids.

“We have a variance of things,” said King. “There’s a couple little things on that tree that are only a dollar. The headbands are $8. They’re very popular with young girls. We try to fit for all ages. The boys sometimes like to buy the rocks.”

A dozen Weed Ladies are creating the arrangements for this year’s winter sale.

“We have a garden where we grow our own flowers and we dry them in the basement,” said King. “In most cases, people donate to us, so our arrangements are one of a kind.”

Custom arrangements are available upon request in person, or by calling (630) 305-5289.

Raising funds to teach Naperville’s history

All proceeds from the sale go toward Naper Settlement’s education and preservation programs, which teach future generations about Naperville’s history.

“We’re raising money for the Naperville Heritage Society,” said King. “We care about history here, we like to see the children in groups come in with the school teachers and get an idea of what it used to be back in the day in the 1860s.”

The Weed Ladies have been in existence since 1969. They hold sales each year in the spring, fall, and early winter.

Winter sale admission, parking, and hours

Admission to the winter sale is free. Naper Settlement asks attendees to enter at the Pre-Emption House main entrance and tell guest services they are visiting the winter sale.

Parking is available in the Naperville Municipal Center lot, 400 S. Eagle St., Naper Settlement’s visitor’s lot, the corner of Webster Street and Porter Avenue, or along Webster Street. There is no parking available in Naper Settlement’s chapel lot.

Sale hours are as follows:

Nov. 30, Dec. 1, and Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 8: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 9: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 15: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re having another one tomorrow, Friday, and then next week Thursday and Friday,” said King. “Then we’re also a part of Holly Jolly Days, so we’ll be here next Saturday, next Friday night, and then the 15th and 16th as well of December… You can come back next week because we’re still making things just because we started our sale today. We don’t stop, so there’s something new every day.”

