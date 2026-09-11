Will County reports first human case of West Nile for 2026 

Illinois health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in Will County in 2026.

A press release from the Will County Health Department said a 51-year-old tested positive after developing symptoms in August, but was not hospitalized. The person is now in recovery.

West Nile by the numbers

24 human cases of West Nile have now been reported across Illinois in 2026, including two in DuPage County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Two people have died from the virus.

West Nile is most commonly transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes. Mosquitoes in 52 Illinois counties have tested positive for the virus, including both DuPage and Will. Batches positive for West Nile were found in Naperville as recently as September 3, according to data from the IDPH.

Virus symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control says eight in 10 people infected typically do not have symptoms. One in five infected will develop mild, flu-like symptoms, including:

Headache

Body aches

Joint pains

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rash

A smaller number of those infected, about one in 150, will develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system. Those age 60 and older, and those with certain medical conditions such as cancer, kidney disease, and hypertension, are at an increased risk if infected.

How to ‘fight the bite’

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said West Nile shouldn’t prevent Illinois residents from enjoying the outdoors, but that they should do so with caution.

“Before heading outside, it’s important to take steps to protect yourself and loved ones from mosquito bites and the illnesses they can spread,” Vohra said.

The IDPH said individuals can ‘fight the bite’ by practicing the three Rs:

Reduce: Decrease chances for exposure by keeping doors and windows tightly shut, and get rid of sources of standing water where mosquitoes may breed

Repel: Keep mosquitoes away by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and sleeves outdoors, and use an EPA-approved insect repellent

Report: Make your local health department aware of locations of standing water in your community

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