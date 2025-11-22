YMCA opposes Naperville Park District’s proposed expansion plans

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is challenging the Naperville Park District’s plan to upgrade its facilities and build a new Community Activity Center, saying it would duplicate services already in the community.

In an open letter to the park district, the YMCA outlined several concerns about the plan’s size, cost, and location.

It asked the park service to consider pausing and rethinking the plan before potentially asking voters to approve a $135 million bond. It stated that it believes a referendum at this time would “be divisive.”

A possible tax impact

The YMCA said it’s worried the planned improvements could end up costing Naperville residents too much.

“Every property owner in Naperville will have to financially support the $120 million indoor recreation and three-pool facility, regardless of whether they use it or its programming,” said the YMCA.

It cautioned that, with interest, the total could end up being more than $215 million over two decades, possibly leading to increased property taxes for residents.

It also has an issue with the proposed location of the community activity center at Frontier Sports Complex.

“The proposed facility is 3,800 feet from the Fry Family YMCA, which has served the community since 1995, and is approximately 4,100 feet from a new private facility under construction,” said the YMCA.

Naperville Park District response

In a statement to NCTV17, the Naperville Park District said, “ We appreciate the YMCA’s service to the community and understand that they have faced challenges with the need to close two Naperville facilities in recent years (Kroehler YMCA and the fieldhouse on Schoger Dr).”

It explained that for years, Naperville residents have said that they want more indoor recreation space, particularly in south Naperville.

“The Park District’s research indicates that there is a need for both the YMCA’s services and also additional facilities and services in south Naperville, and that the community wants and will support both,” it said.

The park district said it engaged further with residents and organizations, including the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, before surveying households.

“The letter from the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is a part of that feedback, and it will be shared with the Board of Commissioners,” said the park district.

Willing to work together on a solution

Despite disagreeing on the plan, both organizations said they respect each other’s role in the community.

“We remain deeply grateful for our decades-long partnership. We know that we will continue to collaborate for the benefit of the families and residents we serve,” said the YMCA.

For its part, the park district said all of the information it has gathered will lead to a decision by the Board of Commissioners about whether to put a referendum question on the March 2026 ballot.

“The concept can only move forward if the voters approve,” said the park district.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!