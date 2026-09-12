2026 Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic Naperville Central vs Naperville North football

Ryan Haywood and Patrick Codo bring you the NCTV17 broadcast of the 2026 Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North, played on September 11, 2026. Both teams paid tributes to veterans as part of Salute to Service Night.

The Redhawks are looking to get back on the winning track after a loss to Prospect a week ago. The Huskies are riding high after back-to-back victories to improve their season record to 2-1 on the year. Naperville North won last season’s matchup in come-from-behind fashion.

The 2026 match-up was played at North Central College in downtown Naperville for the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic!

This broadcast is sponsored by BMO.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!