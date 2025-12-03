Benet Academy boys basketball dominates Joliet Catholic in home opener

It’s the home opener for Benet Academy, where the Redwings unveil their 2024-2025 state championship banner in front of their fans to celebrate their great run a season ago. The Redwings look to bounce back after a tough loss to St. Ignatius on Sunday. For the Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers, it’s their first game of the season as they look to pull off an upset on the road, while the Redwings look to start another winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A close battle in the opening quarter

The red and white get off to a great start as we go down the other end of the court. Jayden Wright drives to the paint and finds the Australian, Ethan Mac Dermot, open in the corner, and he drains the trey as the Redwings take an early 10-3 lead.

Benet with possession as Wright shoots from downtown but misses as the Hilltoppers get the rebound. Donavyn Simmons takes it himself to the basket, and the nifty layup is good for two.

Jayden Armstrong drives up to the basket, spins, and his shot is short as players battle for the rebound. Armstrong gets another chance and misses, but the third time is a charm as Brady Tunkel knocks it down as the Hilltoppers trail by just two.

It’s a close battle between these two sides, with less than 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Ryan Walsh connects with Mac Dermot, and he buries the floater off the glass for the bucket and the foul. The Redwings take a 16-14 lead after one.

Benet’s Colin Stack takes over the second quarter

We enter the second quarter as Joliet Catholic dribbles up the floor. Armstrong takes it to the rim, and the seven-footer Colin Stack uses that wingspan for the block. We go down to the other end of the court as Wright takes this one and connects with Mac Dermot, who is off the mark. Mac Dermot misses the putback, but Stack follows up with the one-handed slam to finish off the play with a flourish as Benet leads 18-14.

Blair Fagbemi sets up the play as Benet looks to keep the momentum going on offense. Edvardas Stasys dishes it to Stack, and he buries it from deep as the red and white are cruising up by nine.

The next time down the floor, Wright and Stack Wright connect on the pick and roll as Stack throws it down once again. 11 first-half points for Stack as Benet closes out the second quarter on a 13-0 run and takes a 29-14 lead into halftime.

Redwings Pull Away in the third quarter

Stack keeps the momentum going for the Redwings as he feeds it to Perry Tchiegne Wandji, who goes to the basket and sinks the reverse layup off the glass and gets the foul as he hits the floor. Benet is pulling away with a 35-16 lead.

The Hilltoppers try to get back in this one as Charlie Czerkies dishes it to Brady Tunkel, and he nails the trifecta. Benet still leads 41-19.

Both teams battle for a loose ball in the corner as Stack comes up with it and throws it down for the jam. The Redwings lead by thirty points early in the fourth quarter.

Benet Academy dominates Joliet Catholic in the home opener

The Redwing offense is too hot to handle. Blair Fagbemi is ready to make his mark on varsity just like his older brothers Brayden and Blake, as he buries the fourth-quarter three. Benet Academy boys basketball pulls away with a dominating 51-27 victory over Joliet Catholic.