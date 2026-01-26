Benet Academy boys basketball takes down Warren in the annual When Sides Collide

The Benet Academy students are out in full force for the When Sides Collide shootout. This matchup is a rematch of last season’s state championship as the Redwings take on Warren Township, a team that features one of the state’s best players in Jaxson Davis. Both squads come in with combined records of 39-2, so let’s tip this game off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Fireworks show from both teams

Early on the junior, Jaxson Davis, gets cooking as he pulls the step back three and hits it to give Warren an 8-6 lead.

The Redwings and Jayden Wright are not worried because he’ll just drive and score. That’s only the start of the fireworks show.

It’s not just Davis shooting the three, he displays a no look assist to Joel Paasch and connects on the corner triple.

We’re tied at 14, but not for long because nobody is covering Ryan Walsh so he nails the trifecta. 17-14 Benet after one, a exciting game that new Benet head football coach James White is in the house for.

Redwings begin to fly away

The Redwings keep hitting the gas with Ed Stasys, he gets a second chance on the board that falls in.

On the Blue Devils end, the forecast of three pointers remain at 100 percent. Braylon Walker puts his man on skates and knocks it down.

Back to Davis who catches fire from behind the line. Here’s he is displaying another step back and the trey is cash money to tie the game at 27. Davis with 17 points in the first half.

Now it’s 30-29 in favor of the home team. The Redwings call upon Ethan MacDermot who fakes out his defender and his order of MacBuckets goes through.

Then MacDermot feeds big man Colin Stack who throws it down as the Redwings lead 37-31 at the break.

Second half starts with a dunk contest

In the second half, look out below as Stack starts it off with a dunk.

On the next Benet possession, incoming as Stasys dunks it in for a 41-31 lead for the Wings.

However Davis takes his turn in the dunk contest. He gets the steal and the runway is clear for takeoff.

The Redwings continue their aggressive push. Perry Tchiegne Wandji spins and gets help from the backboard to get the lay in to fall for a 45-33 Benet lead.

Benet gets contributions from up and down the lineup. Wright hits the right stick on his Playstation Five, shoots for three and kaboom. 54-45 Wings through three, 21 points in the game for Wright.

In the fourth quarter the Wings continue to shoot their shots with accuracy. Colin Stack with a bullseye from three. That’s a big man’s dream right there.

Davis is doing what he can to keep the Blue Devils in the game as he drops two of his 28 points with the tough layup.

Benet Academy secures victory in the state championship rematch

Though Benet remains in full control from start to finish as Tchiegne Wandji puts the cherry on top with a basket and a commanding win for the Redwings. They take it 67-60 over the Blue Devils on front of a raucous home crowd.

