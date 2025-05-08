Benet Academy boys tennis stays undefeated in ESCC play after win over Marist

On a warm and sunny afternoon in Lisle, Benet Academy boys tennis welcomes Marist for an ESCC matchup. The Redwings look to remain undefeated in conference play while the Redhawks hope to move up to .500. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Grant Perry gets the Redwings on the board

Just five matchups on this day instead of the traditional seven, as two singles starts things off. Grant Perry competing for the home team against Andrew Hollinger from Marist. Perry starts things off well in the first set, earning a point on a two-handed backhand that bounces home into the corner.

Hollinger hangs tough in the opening set, earning a point as he also goes into the right corner and Perry is unable to dig out a return.

After winning the first set 6-2, Perry serves in the second set. Another two-hand backhand that dives towards the court forces Hollinger to pop a lob back over the net. The senior then pounds the point home and takes the second set 6-0.

Marist gets a win in one singles

At one singles Jake Klooster from Marist takes on Benet Academy junior Peter Charuk. The Redwing serves in the far court and unleashes a rocket ace that has so much momentum the ball gets stuck in the fence. Charuk takes set one 6-2.

Klooster comes back in a big way to win the second set 6-1 setting up a ten-point tiebreaker to decide the winner. Charuk gains the early advantage with a great overhead backhand that he flicks back for the point.

Klooster serving in the far court as he comes towards the net as his Redwing opponent is forced to play near the back. Charuk does not get his backhand lob high enough as the Redhawk smashes the point down and bounces carries out of play. Klooster wins the tiebreaker 11-9 after a great match.

Benet shows its strength in doubles

After the teams split in singles Benet looks to regain the advantage with George Monahan and Alastair McCarter in three doubles who take on Billy Bautista and Peter Schipma from Marist.

The Redhawks serve in the opening set as McCarter sends back a return. Monahan plays at the net and splits the court with his return for the point as the Redwings win the opening set.

In the second set Monahan serves in the far court. Marist sends the ball back before McCarter smashes a return down that bounces to the wall, giving Benet the point. The Wings take three doubles in straight sets.

2023 1A state doubles champion Hugh Davis is back for his senior year at Benet playing alongside sophomore Charlie Flavin. Max Macy and Jack Donahue look to pull the upset for the visitors.

Davis serves in the far court before powering a long forehand return towards the back. Flavin waits at the net and drops low and drops a backhand to his right that lands in bounds. That helps Benet take the first set 6-1.

Looking to pull away in the second set, Macy and Donahue rally in the early going. Flavin goes for a smash but does not get a high enough bounce as the Redhawks send it back. Davis charges on his return but Marist powers a shot past him to earn the point.

Later in the second set with Marist on the serve. Flavin has the initial return and this time it’s Davis who shows the nice touch on the backhand near the net. The Redwings win one doubles in two sets 6-1, 6-2.

The Redwings earn the win thanks to a sweep in doubles

Benet looks for a clean sweep in doubles with freshman Charlie Davis and senior Leo Dean pairing up against Matt Coffey and Nate Bustos from Marist.

Dean serves in the far court in the first set as Benet trails 2-1. On the Redhawk return, Davis hooks a soft return that hits the court twice before Marist can reach the ball as Benet takes the point.

Davis serves late in the first set and the return is a backhand lob with a lot of spin. Dean waits back and powers the smash through as the Redwings take the first set 6-2.

Match point in the second set with Dean on the serve. The Redhawks are able to scramble to make several nice returns, but Dean takes advantage of his opponents getting out of position as he sends a shot to the edge of the court and the return finds the net. The Redwings win the second set 6-0. Benet boys tennis improves to 6-0 in ESCC play following a 4-1 victory over Marist.