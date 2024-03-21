Benet Academy boys volleyball starts the season sweeping Glenbard South

Benet Academy and new head coach Hector Cano begin the 2024 boys volleyball season on the road to face the team that ended their 2023 campaign in Glenbard South. The Raiders are playing in their second game of the season after falling to Wheaton North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Wings fly high in the first set

With the score favoring Benet at 7-6, Aris Maurukas stepped up, showcasing his skill with a powerful kill to extend the Redwing lead.

A few possessions later, the Redwings are serving and they find a way to get what they need. After a short rally, Shane Walsh jumps out of nowhere and gets the ball to fall to make it 11-7.

Here come the Raiders hoping to stir something up and it’s Ben Zima stirring up a kill and they trail 14-10.

With the Glenbard hot streak, Benet is able to cool things off with Maurukas getting a kill, and the Redwings are up 16-12.

There are kills and then there is an ace from Reed Hefley. He puts it right on the spot, and it’s a six-point lead for the visitors.

Glenbard South is not going away quietly as Vance Larrance hits the ball that bounces off a Redwing and they’re down six once again.

Ryan Pecak aces set one for Benet

Set point coming up for Benet and Ryan Pecak aces it for a 25-15 set one win.

In the second set the Redwings are in front and remain on kill mode and with the towering Dominic Krzeczkowski pulling an aggressive one.

Glenbard South wakes up in set two

The Raiders have an answer once they get the reset. Here comes a Troy Oleksak kill, and it’s just a 10-9 deficit.

Benet seems to have an answer to every swing and the Wings get another kill from Maurukas.

Glenbard South looking like a new team in set two and this rally shows why. It’s takes a while but the Raiders are able to reset and once they do Troy Oleksak gets the kill and they are down one 17-16.

The Wings lock in from there as they set up Thomas Galbraith for the kill to put them up 21-18.

Yet Glenbard South just will not go away. Frankie Abate gets a quick kill to keep the Raiders in it down by three.

Benet Academy boys volleyball starts the season with revenge

However, this match was all about the Redwings as we have set point. They were all on the floor, and Krzeczkowski ended the match with a kill to seal a two-set win for Benet Academy, 25-15, 25-20.

