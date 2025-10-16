Benet Academy girls volleyball overpowers Naperville North in two sets

We’re at Naperville North High School for girls volleyball between the Huskies and the Redwings of Benet Academy. Naperville North dominated the Mustangs of Metea Valley earlier in the week, while the Redwings look to build on a recent Wheaton Classic championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brooklynne Brass powers the Redwings to an early lead

Benet gets off to a 4-0 start in the first set, but Emma Chang gets North on board by tapping the ball over the Redwing wall of arms going for a block, earning a point on the heads-up play.

Redwings are up by 4 points as Ellie Stiernagle passes to Brooklynne Brass, who delivers a hard smack to the ball to extend the Benet lead to 7-2.

Three points later, Molly Welge of Benet Academy delivers a kill from Stiernagle to keep the Redwing run going.

Naperville North is looking to catch up to Benet as Joeele Pye-Blacknard sends a hard kill shot from the back for a point. The Huskies will need more like that to get back into the set.

However, Brooklyne Brass makes the score 21-9 with an overpowering spike down to the floor.

Later in the set, Pye-Blacknard looks for the kill shot, but the towering Redwing duo of Lynney Tarnow and Ellie Stiernagle makes the block at the net.

It’s set point for The Redwings as Sophia Youssef jumps up to deliver the kill over the net to take set one 25-12.

The Huskies hang tough early in set two

Both teams are tied at 1-1 in set two, but Huskie Emma Chang delivers a kill shot to break the tie and give North the early edge.

The Huskies are up by one point as Addie Victor passes to Kristen Anderson, who uses her left hand to power past the block attempt for another blue and orange point.

Both teams are tied once more at 5-5. Naperville North’s Jessica Dickow jumps and pushes the ball over the net. Brass is unable to dig it out as the Huskies retake the lead.

The match stays tight in the early second set for both teams. Abigail Lee bumps over to Stiernagle before Brooklynn Brass flies in and makes a huge hit towards the Huskies as Benet takes a one-point lead.

A late run pushes Benet past Naperville North

Benet’s Sophia Youssef finds Stiernagle’s pass and powers home the kill. The Redwings go on a 9-0 run to take a 17-9 lead.

Kate Chvatal serves up an ace for the Redwings, who continue to pull away late in the second set.

It’s match point for the Redwings as Emma Chang serves for the Huskies. Benet goes to work as Stiernagle passes to Molly Welge for the kill to seal the deal. Benet Academy girls volleyball wins over Naperville North in straight sets, taking set two with a score of 25-11.