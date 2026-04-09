Benet Academy softball powers to dominating win over Naperville North

We have some softball on a sunny day as Benet Academy looks to swing back into the win column by snapping an eight-game losing streak after a 2-0 start to the season. Naperville North, with new head coach Nick Lago, plays the opponent and is also on a mission for another win, sitting at 2-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings get things rolling at the top of the first with a Gianna Cunningham ground ball that leaves the infield and gets her on first base.

Bats come alive for Benet in the first

Two on with Lanie Rosner up to bat. She puts enough juice on the base hit, giving Cunningham and Despina Patos the green light to score, and it’s 2-0 Benet.

Still in the first with freshman Abbie Brdecka at the plate, who hits a laser to right field, and scoring is Avery Burns to make it 4-0 Wings.

It’s the Huskies’ turn to bat. Sara Rossi gets it started with a base hit right into dead center, hoping to get an early rally started.

That won’t bother Redwing pitcher Noel Klody, who gets a swing and a miss on Gabi Chmiel to retire the side.

In the second inning, it features a copy and paste from Lanie Rosner, who gets another two-run RBI to open up an 8-0 lead lead. Three hits and five RBI’s in the game for Rosner.

Klody keeps doing her thing by catching Alexa Solbery swinging upstairs for strike three.

The Huskies get some life thanks to Aubrey Marino getting the sac fly to bring home Fae Bretag, and they’re on the board.

Redwings take the victory via run rule

However, it’s just too much Benet. Avery Burns tallies another run via RBI, and the Redwings run rule the Huskies 13-1 to get back on the winning track.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!