Benet Academy wins boys basketball sectional over Downers Grove North in front of sold out crowd

The Benet Academy students are out in full force as their Redwings take the court against Downers Grove North for the boys basketball sectional final. The Wings are back in the finals for the second time in three seasons after a sectional semifinal win over Waubonsie Valley. Downers Grove North enters smelling another upset after knocking off top seeded Bolingbrook by the score of 29-26.

Both teams get a three-ball early in the game. Jayden Wright is in the right spot and hits another three to put the Redwings in front 6-3.

The Trojans stick to their game plan with Bobby Grganto who responds with a catch and shoot three to fire up the DGN crowd.

Redwings take advantage of home court

The Redwings make a quick adjustment with Blake Fagbemi jumping the route to steal the ball and goes coast to coast for the bucket.

More from Benet in the paint as Ed Stasys fights off the defender and scores with the foul. The Redwings jump out to a 17-8 lead.

Just when things get out of hand, the Trojans get help from Jack Crowley, who heaves up a prayer at the buzzer and it falls in his favor. Benet still remains in front at 17-11.

The two squads only scored a combined 9 points in the second quarter, but the Wings manage to expand the lead. Despite Daniel Pauliukonis missing the three, Fagbemi crashes the board and scores plus one. Benet takes a 23-14 advantage at the half.

In the second half the ball bounces Benet’s way with Stasys getting the Fagebemi miss and putback for two more points on the board.

They stay in transition and end this possession with a solid mid-range shot from center Colin Stack and it’s 30-16 Redwings.

Downers Grove North starts a run to get back in the game

The Trojans will not give up as Crowley makes a great save to keep the ball on their side. Jack Richtman rewards him with a big time three-point basket that surges momentum going into the fourth despite trailing 34-19.

In the fourth Crowley looks for Richtman who will do it again, and this trifecta makes it a single digit game.

The Trojans started drinking MJ’s secret stuff in the second half because Grganto seizes an opportunity from three, and it’s good. An 11-1 run for DGN has them down just 35-30 with under three minutes to go in the game.

Benet Academy seals the game to win the boys basketball sectional

However, Benet stays calm makes the plays down the stretch. Fagbemi drives and finds Stack who drops in the dagger. Benet Academy captures its ninth boys basketball sectional title after a 44-32 win over Downers Grove North. The Redwings are one win away from the State series as they will take on Quincy in the super sectionals at Illinois State University on Monday Night.

