Benet Academy and new girls basketball head coach Kelsey Coulter get set to face Naperville Central and a coach with over 30 years at the helm, Andy Nussbaum. The young Redwings are looking to shake off a loss to Homewood-Flossmoor while the Redhawks look to keep rolling to a 4-0 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings get to work with senior point guard Ava Mersinger feeding Taylor Kravarik, who gets rejected on the first attempt but gets it back and connects on the second try for a 7-0 lead nearly three minutes in.

12-5 Wings and the Redhawks finally get something to fall as Annabelle Kritzer locates Katelyn Kritzer, who drops in the first field goal after a round of freebies.

The first quarter is winding down when Alice Doyle wraps it up with a three, giving Benet a 15-7 lead.

From one three to another, with Rylie Taggart joining the fun. She nails it to open up a 23-9 lead for the visitors.

Redhawks cut into the deficit

As for the Hawks, they finally hit their first three of the night thanks to Maddie Pauling.

The triple proved to be big because not only will Annabelle Kritzer get a block, the Drake commit grabs the miss by Pauling and lays it in to make it a 28-23 deficit with two minutes left until half.

The Redhawks look for more until Kravarik goes Grand Theft Auto mode with a steal and floors it all the way to the rim for the lay-in. It’s 36-27 Benet at the half.

Redwings fly to a big second-half lead

The second half starts with a 100 percent chance of three balls for the Wings. Megan Sedillo takes a deep one, and it’s cash money.

Ava Mersinger is up next. The defense leaves her open, so she makes them pay the price with this trifecta.

Then Mersinger makes a defensive tip. Sedillo gets the ball but passes back to Mersinger, who goes to the basket and gets the and-one. The Redwings go on a 17-6 run to lead 53-33.

The Redhawks answer with a three-ball of their own as an open Avery Cherrington knocks it down.

In the fourth, Katelyn Kritzer helps her team by using her 6-foot-5 frame to battle three defenders before connecting on the jumper.

Then older sister Annabelle uses the glass to help her score, and we have a 59-49 game with over five minutes left.

Benet Academy girls basketball picks up an impressive road win

However, this game is about the Redwings. Mersinger misfires her shot, but they grab the board. Taggart shoots for a dagger three and kaboom. Benet makes enough plays down the stretch to secure a 70-56 win over Naperville Central.

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