Neuqua Valley scores big victory over Naperville Hockey Club in Carillon Cup

Neuqua Valley hockey scores a comeback chance after a loss, as they come into a showdown against the Naperville Hockey Club in the first round of the Carillon Cup. The Naperville Hockey Club took home the Carillon Cup championship for the first time a season ago. Neuqua Valley looks to bounce back after a loss to the Warriors Hockey Club last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Geers starts strong and scores for the Wildcats

In the opening period, Wildcat Ryan Geers goes on the attack as his shot sneaks past the Naperville goalie for the score. Neuqua leads 1-0 with nine minutes remaining in the first period.

Neuqua Valley has the chance to extend its lead early. Naperville goalkeeper Sam Carleton makes the save. Going into the second period, Neuqua leads 1-0.

Early in the second, Wildcat Jack Melone has a scoring chance. Melone avoids the defender as his shot finds the back of the net to extend the Neuqua lead, 2-0.

Into the final period, Naperville is on the attack. NHC’s Landon Connolly passes to Aiden Chin, however, Eli Jacknick keeps Naperville off the scoreboard.

Naperville is looking for a spark on defense. Neuqua’s Jack Melone passes to Chaz Kralovic, but goaltender Sam Carleton gets the save.

Neuqua Valley hockey scores a win against the Naperville Hockey Club

A few minutes later, Wildcat Chaz Kravolic outmaneuvers the Naperville defense as his shot just sneaks past the goalie for the score! The Wildcats lead extends to 3-0 with just under 8 minutes left.

Naperville with a scoring opportunity as Connor Eilers gets Naperville on the board with this nice shot past the Wildcat goalie. Naperville has life, trailing 3-1 with just over seven minutes remaining.

The Wildcats continue to apply the pressure. Carleton denies the first shot, Wildcat Riley Sulkin corrals the puck off the rebound and taps it in for the goal.

Later on, Ryan Geers passes to Jack Melone, who breaks out the fancy moves and gets his second goal of the night! Neuqua leads 5-1 and skates on to victory from there. The Wildcats are moving on to the Carillon Cup finals to take on the Warriors Hockey Club on Tuesday night.

