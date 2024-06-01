Downers Grove North baseball walks off Waubonsie in the Sectional Finals

We are in the Super Sixteen sectional final as the one-seeded Downers Grove North baseball out of the West Suburban Conference takes on two-seeded Waubonsie Valley from the DuPage Valley Conference. Waubonsie is in the sectional championship for the first time since 2005 thanks to a no-hitter from junior pitcher Owen Roberts in the semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Downers Grove North baseball ties it up but Waubonsie scores again in the second

After the Warriors loaded the bases in the top of the first, Ryan Gustaitis scored on an error. In the bottom of the first, Jack Romsey grounds out to second base, bringing in the tying run to make it 1-1 on an RBI.

In the top of the second, Gustaitis hits a ground ball to second but Carlos Sanchez can’t stay with the ball as it brings in a run for WV, who retake the lead 2-1 as pinch runner Noah Pilon scores.

We move to the fourth where the Warriors have a base runner in scoring position but Carter Cosenza comes in relief for DGN and gets Ben Ford to popout. Waubonsie still leads 2-1.

Joshua Hung singles to left field and it’s first and second with two outs in the top of the fifth as the Warriors look for insurance.

Once again Cozenza gets out of the jam as Shane Torress flies out to center field to strand the runners.

In the top of the sixth, The Trojans strike with a two-out double down the right field side from Brady Shallmoser, as Luke Fordonski scores tying the game at 2-2.

Entering the game in the sixth inning Jude Warwick strikes out both Lucas Ryan and Gustaitis looking to keep the score at 2-2 in the sixth.

Waubonsie starter Ryan Morton continues his strong performance on the mound in the bottom of the sixth as he sets down the Trojans in order.

One out in the top of the seventh with a runner on first, Sean Carroll trying to untie the game. He gets a hold of a pitch and sends it to deep left field but J.D. Cumbee is there at the wall to make the catch.

Warwick walks it off in the IHSA Super Sixteen sectional final

After two scoreless innings on the mound, Warwick gets a hold of Morton’s changeup and sends it deep to left centerfield as he hits a walk-off home run over the fence. That advanced Downers Grove North to the Super Sectional with a 3-2 win over Waubonsie. The Trojans will play Edwardsville on Monday night.