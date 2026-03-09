Elliana Morris makes a clutch play off the bench for Waubonsie Valley hoops

Senior Elliana Morris poured in 12 key points off the bench to keep Waubonsie Valley girls basketball in the game in the supersectional showdown against Nazareth. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Morris makes big plays for Waubonsie off the bench

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball had its hands full in the 4A supersectional against the eventual state champion, Nazareth Academy. But senior Elliana Morris came up big off the bench. Trailing by 37-34 in the fourth quarter, Arie Garcia found a cutting Morris who made the basket while drawing the foul. The Warrior tied the game on the ensuing free throw as part of a team-high 12 points.

Although Waubonsie eventually fell 54-42, the inspired play from Elliana Morris earns her the NSW Play of the Week.

