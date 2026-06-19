Emerson Burke named Illinois Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year

Naperville Central junior Emerson Burke was named the 2026 Illinois Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year. A fitting reward for the leading scorer on one of the top teams in the state this spring.

A record-breaking year for the Redhawks

Burke scored a school record 40 goals and passed for 17 assists for the Redhawks, setting another program record for points in a season with 97. Her outstanding play on the pitch helped guide Naperville Central to a 22-1-1 record and the team’s first state appearance since 1995. The Hawks finished as the 4A state runner-up, falling to New Trier 2-1 in the championship game.

“Emerson is the most dynamic player every time she steps on the field,” said Naperville North head coach Steve Goletz in a press release. “She has the rare ability to beat defenders in multiple ways in order to get a goal for herself or assist a teammate. She’s a technically sound player, and she’s proven this year that she’s a clinical finisher around the goal. You have to respect the way she plays the game on both sides of the ball as a forward, her relentless work rate, and her desire to do whatever it takes to win.”

Accolades keep pouring in for Burke

The University of Michigan commit was the DVC Player of the Year, selected to the All-State team, and named the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Player of the Year. Despite being a junior this season, Burke will not return to play for Naperville Central for her senior campaign in 2027. Instead, she will be graduating early and enrolling at Michigan in January.

This is the second consecutive year that Naperville Central has been home to the Gatorade Player of the Year. Former Redhawk Callie Tumilty was selected as the 2025 winner.

The award also recognizes acheivements off the field. Burke earned a 4.3 GPA in the classroom while volunteering with the Veterans’ Club, which serves former servicemen and women in the community via home visits, hosting events, and fundraising. She has also donated her time as a youth soccer coach.

Emerson’s mother, Tamara Burke, has been the head coach of the Naperville Central badminton team for nearly 20 years, leading the program to multiple top ten finishes at the state tournament. Her older sister Ella was a former All-State player for the Redhawks, who plays collegiately at the University of Cincinnati.

Selecting the winners

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts, including coaches, scouts, media, and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.