Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2026 Female Athlete of the Year

These girls left it all out there with incredible seasons. Here are the nominees. This award is sponsored by Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Emma Briggs

Benet Senior Emma Briggs came up big in a trio of sports. Playing quarterback, Briggs helped the first-year flag football program to a 10-4 record on the gridiron. On the hardwood, she earned First Team All-State honors for the regional champions. And in track and field, she capped off her year with sectional titles in shot put and discus. Briggs was the go-to player for Redwing basketball all season long, scoring the go-ahead bucket in the final minute in a sectional semifinal win over Bolingbrook.

Trinity Jones

The next name on the list needs no introduction: Trinity Jones from Naperville Central. The Redhawk senior broke Candace Parker’s single-game scoring record with 44 points. She averaged over 27 points and eight rebounds on the season. And her confidence on the court earned her a spot on the First Team All-State. Her efforts leading Central to the DVC Championship and a regional title helped Jones join Candace Parker as the second Redhawk to be named Ms. Illinois Basketball.

Danyella Mporokoso

The outstanding senior class continues with Waubonsie Valley basketball star Danyella Mporokoso. She set a new Waubonsie career scoring record with 2,979 points, putting her just outside the top 10 in IHSA history. Mporokoso was named the DVC Player of the Year and a First Team All-State selection. To cap things off, she was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. Despite all the individual accolades, her favorite achievement came when she and her Warrior teammates took home a third straight sectional championship plaque with wins over Naperville Central and Benet.

Emmerson Burke

Up next is Naperville Central soccer star Emerson Burke. After a dazzling junior campaign, she was named the IHSCCA Player of the Year. She helped her team to a program-best 21 wins and was also selected All-State. That led to the first state appearance for Naperville Central girls’ soccer since 1995. Burke’s name is now on top of the Central record books, after shattering the previous single-season record of 25, by pouring in 40 goals for the Redhawks this spring.

Erin Hackett

Three-sport athlete Erin Hackett is our final Female Athlete nominee. Hackett was named to the All-State Second Team for basketball. In her final season, the Redhawk basketball team won the DVC and a regional championship. In the spring, Hackett racked up 17 shutouts for the season, earning All-State honors once again. Hackett joined elite company in late February, when she moved into second place on the Naperville Central all-time points list with 2,048, only behind Hall of Famer Candace Parker.