Harlem dominates the Sycamore girls bowling IHSA sectional

Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb is the host of one the six IHSA girls bowling sectionals. Girls bowling powerhouses like Harlem and their fans are wigging out while Oswego looks to be one of the four teams to make the state cut after winning a regional title last week. Waubonsie Valley has a pair of seniors competing for one of the five individual state spots.

Local bowlers look to make their mark

Metea Valley made it through to sectionals as a team. Sophomore Mya Moore is a big reason why. She continues her stellar season with a 1089 series.

Rockton Hononegah is one of the teams in the hunt for that top four finish. Cassidy Davenport leads the way with a series of 1314. Kailyn Davis and Emilee Mullradin both roll scores over 1200 as well.

Abby Hartmann from Rosary was won of the top local performers in the regional. The junior starts strong with a 197 in game one and finishes her season with a 1075 series.

The host Spartans of Sycamore have a state qualifier as junior Kaitlyn Ryder snags one of the individual spots with a 1246 series.

Waubonsie Valley senior Lauren Bornhoff performs well in her first sectional, especially with a 236 in game three. Unfortunately despite a top 30 overall finish, her 1169 series comes up 77 pins shy of a state appearance.

Oswego is heading back to state as team after securing a fourth place overall finish. Senior Amber Lymenstull leads the way with a 1274 while Madison Watson was also key with a 1205.

Metea Valley looking to stay in the hunt as well as sophomore Grace Parli rolls four games of 169 or better for the Mustangs.

Harlem and Oswego East get rolling

Right from the opening game, Harlem shows the strength of the roster. Four bowlers roll 1176 or better including Allison Roberts and Miranda Klenz. Sophomore Alexis Born is the sectional runner up with a 1392.

Oswego East is right on the heels of Harlem led by Maya Santaliz and her 1273. Kathryn Schmudde, Bella Santaliz, Caitlyn Bucher and Alexa Keith also with big games for the Wolves, who punch their ticket to state with a runner up finish.

Metea Valley ends the sectional in 10th place overall. Moriah Greenwood with a series of 1003. The lone senior on varsity ends her career by helping the Mustangs to their best game of the day in game six.

The other Waubonsie Valley senior, Mya Zatloukal got off to a bit of a slow start, but she finishes with a flourish, rolling over 200 in all three afternoon games. Her stellar career comes to a close after a 1216 series, just 30 pins shy of a state berth.

The girls bowling sectional champion is Harlem, who looks to bring home another state trophy this season. Leading the way is individual champion Ashlin Teves who rolls an incredible 1476. That’s an average of 245 for the sophomore. Hononegah finishes in third to take the other team state spot. Freeport has a pair of Pretzels who make the state cut with Diem Beach and Cameren Plowman. Rockford Guilford has the other two individual qualifiers in Alexis Aumann and Sarah Legoo.