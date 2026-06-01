Hinsdale Central takes baseball regional in walk-off fashion

We’re back at Benet Academy for some postseason action as the Redwings welcome in the Hinsdale Central Red Devils for a regional final matchup. Hinsdale Central enters today’s game having won six of its last seven games. Benet is looking to secure its third straight regional championship after a semifinal win over Downers Grove South. The Redwings are the six seed and will play as the visitors despite being the host school against the three-seeded Red Devils. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Quinn Rooney provides an early jolt to the Benet offense

In the top of the first inning, a runner is on for Benet with Quinn Rooney at the plate. He drives this one deep to left field, and over the wall. The dugout is fired up as Rooney gives the Redwings an early charge thanks to his two-run homer.

In the bottom of the inning, Billy Main is at the plate with a runner on third. He gives this one a ride to Luke Crowder in right field. Crowder makes the catch, but it’s deep enough for Patrick Connors to tag and score from third to make it a 2-1 game after one.

On to the second inning, where Jake Ciancanelli is up with runners on first and second. He grounds a ball to Alex Garchar at third, and the throw is off the mark. The wild throw allows Quinn Driscoll to score from second base, and Ciancanelli is safe at first, and Luke Crowder heads to third. It’s now a 3-1 Benet lead.

Redwings bring out the bats in the early going

Fast forward to the fifth inning. Rooney is back at the plate with a man on third. He hits this one high and deep to right center, but Wes Novatney is there to make the out. However, it’s deep enough for Peter Pignatiello to tag from third, and he crosses home plate with ease. Another RBI for Rooney and the Redwing lead is now 5-2.

Later in the inning, Dominik Tomala is at the plate. Cerocke is stealing third, and the throw comes in high and into left field. That allows Cerocke to go home and slide in safely. Benet capitalizes on the throwing error and extends the lead to 6-2.

Now, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Nicky Kohlmeyer is on the mound for the Redwings. He gets the batter to swing through his pitch to close out the frame. Benet is just three outs away from victory, leading 6-2 going into the final inning.

Red Devils turn it on for the 7th inning

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Owen Sunderson is at the plate with Nicky Kohlmeyer still on the mound. Sunderson gets a hold of the offering and hits it deep and over Carson Ebeling’s head in center field. Patrick Connors comes around to score from first, and Sunderson slides into third base. The Red Devils cut the lead to 6-3 with no outs in the seventh.

The next batter is Dylan Kassab, who hits a hard line drive over shortstop and into center field. That will bring Sunderson in to score, and the lead is trimmed to 6-4, still with no outs.

After a double from Brian Main and a pop-out to short, Alex Garchar is at the plate for the Red Devils with one out. He grounds it to third, but the ball bounces away. Kassab crosses the plate, and it’s now a 6-5 ballgame with the tying run on third.

Next up is PJ Doppke. He sends this one high and deep in the hair to Crowder in right center. He catches the flyball, but that is more than deep enough to bring Billy Main in to score the tying run. It’s a brand new ball game as Hinsdale Central scores four in the seventh to send the game into extras.

Hinsdale Central walks it off in the baseball regional final

After a scoreless top of the eighth, Garchar is at the plate with the bases loaded for the Devils and two outs. He hits a high chopper up the middle, Jake Ciancanelli makes a great effort on the play, but the ball gets away, and the Red Devils bring the winning run home with Patrick Conners touching the plate. Hinsdale Central wins the regional championship 7-6 thanks to some late-inning heroics and will play Naperville Central at Lockport on Wednesday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.