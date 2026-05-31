Late rally lifts Lockport baseball past Waubonsie to win regional

Waubonsie Valley baseball takes on Lockport in the regional finals at Plainfield North. After a thrilling 4-3 comeback against the number seven seed, Plainfield North, Waubonsie Valley looks to keep its momentum rolling and win a third straight regional title. Lockport enters as the top seed and looks to make a deep playoff run after its 8-0 win over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Pitchers keep the offenses at bay in the early going

In the bottom of the second, Lockport’s Kaden O’Leary singles on a line drive towards left field.

Warrior pitcher Aidan Kornak is off to a strong start as he fields the ground ball before tossing it to the first baseman for the out.

The Warriors’ defense closes out the inning with three straight outs as Nate Cerilli secures the final out on Porter Nick Moerman.

The pitcher’s duel continues as we’re scoreless into the bottom of the fourth. Kornak gets the strikeout on Lockport’s Drew Satunas.

Later in the inning, Porter Kaden O’Leary steps to the plate. He singles on a line drive towards left field as Jack Roberts throws a missile to second baseman Scott Gillen to get the final out on O’Leary trying to advance to second. Going into the fifth inning, both sides look to get on the scoreboard.

In the top of the fifth, Lockport’s Trace Schaaf continues to impress as he throws another strikeout on Waubonsie’s Satya Mehta.

The Warriors break through in the fifth

After back-to-back outs to start the inning, Warrior Nate Cerilli gives the offense some momentum as he walks to first. Schaaf then hits Liam Edelman with a pitch to put two runners on base.

Waubonsie’s Ryan Lucas puts an end to the pitcher’s duel as he doubles into left field, as Nate Cerilli and Liam Edelman meet up at home plate. The Warriors break the tie for a 2-0 lead.

Parker Howland builds off the momentum with a single into left field as Lucas reaches home plate. The visitors rally for three runs with two outs, heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Frank Covelli Jr looks to respond for the Porters. He sends the ball out past the fence for the home run to get the Porters on the board.

The bats are starting to warm up for Lockport after a David Kundrat single, as Caden Russell singles on a ground ball into left field to put the tying run on base.

However, the Warriors’ defense holds as pitcher Aidan Kornak closes out the inning with the strikeout on Lockport’s Adam Kozak. Going into the sixth, Waubonsie still leads 3-1.

The Porters’ bats wake up in the sixth

Moving into the bottom of the sixth, Lockport’s Drew Satunas hits another home run for the Porters as they trail 3-2 with a pair of longballs to get within a run.

After singles from Jack Schiek and Kaden O’Leary, Lockport’s Frank Covelli Jr drives a hit towards center field as Jake Manzo and Matt Kies reach home plate. The Porters have scored four straight to take a 4-3 lead.

Later in the inning, David Kundrat singles on a ground ball as courtesy runner Brennan Malloy brings in another score for the Porters. Going into the seventh, the Porters lead 5-3.

Do the Warriors have another comeback in them? Cole Ruggieri is at bat for Waubonsie. Ruggieri hits a ground ball and reaches first base after an error by Lockport’s Jack Schiek.

Lockport completes the comeback to win the regional title

But with two outs, Lockport relief pitcher Austin Winge gets the final strikeout on Waubonsie’s Ryan Lucas.

Lockport secures the tough victory over Waubonsie Valley, 5-3, to win the regional championship. The Porters will advance to the sectional semifinals to take on the number four seed Downers Grove North on Wednesday afternoon.