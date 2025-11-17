Marist wins 4A girls volleyball state title over Benet for second straight year

Benet Academy is once again back in the IHSA 4A girls volleyball state championship for a fourth consecutive season, searching for its first state title since 2019. After defeating Lockport in the semis, the final matchup against is the defending state champs, Marist, a team that beat the Redwings in last season’s state championship and earlier in the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings get early serves to go their way

Senior Abby Lee helps build some early momentum by placing down the ace for the Redwings.

The two squads form a short rally, eager to get that point. This one is in favor of Benet because Ellie Stiernagle fakes everyone out with a send-back, and the first set is tied at 7.

The Redhawks regroup and get an ace of their own from Taylor Berg to take the lead.

Marist takes control of the opening set

Marist begins to grow its lead as Savanah Weathers gets her name called. After a couple of returns, Weathers gets a send back that deflects off the opposing hands, and the Redhawks hold a 17-13 lead.

The Redwings don’t panic and get some help from Sophia Chinetti as she spikes it down for the kill.

However, Marist steals back the momentum as Cassidy Cage gets the quick kill to increase the lead.

Marist is one point away from winning the first set, leading 24-18. Tessa Dowling will make sure that’s possible. She pulls the block and the Redhawks win set one 25-18.

The Redhawks continue to bring the pressure to the Redwings thanks to Cage, who fires the bullet of a kill down the middle.

Another possession delivers the same result for the Redhawks. An Elayna Davidson dig on her knees leads to a Maggie Kurpeikis kill. Marist holds a commanding 17-10 lead.

Brooklynne Brass delivering gold for the Redwings

Don’t even think about counting out the Redwings because senior Brooklynne Brass throws down a much needed kill.

Later on, it’s Brass turning into gold once again. Nine kills in the match for Brass.

More from the Benet side this time from Sophia Youssef as she steps right in front of the net for a block. We have ourselves a 20-17 match.

Marist is once again girls volleyball state champions

However Marist is a dominant force all match long. Chinetti can’t keep the send back in bounds, and Marist rolls off five straight points. The Redhawks are the IHSA 4A girls volleyball state champions in straight sets 25-18 and 25-17. This is state title number four for the Redhawks and second in a row, while the Redwings bring home their 11th state trophy in program history.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!