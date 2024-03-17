Metea Valley girls soccer sneaks by Benet Academy behind a Lily Senese goal and strong defense

Two recent girls soccer state qualifying teams clash, with Metea Valley facing Benet Academy. The 2022 3A champion Mustangs are on a quest for a 3-0 start, while the Redwings are looking to build on their runner-up finish in 2A last season as they enter class 3A this spring. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs launch their offensive scheme and Isabelle Leofanti tries a powerful shot, but that is denied by new Redwing goalie Kate Grubish.

The same thing happens for the Wings, who try to score with Rania Fikri, but Alyssa Gluting is back in the goalie spot with the save.

Lily Senese’s foot comes through in the clutch

Then comes the moment the Mustangs have been waiting for. Lily Senese takes her chance on the other side by striking the ball with authority and it goes straight into the net. The first goal of the game puts the black and gold up 1-0.

Now the Redwings want to tie it back up Fikri but her kick goes wide of the net. Metea keeps their 1-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, Cyndie Bayless hopes to increase the score but Grubish knocks it away and a swarm of black jerseys clear the danger zone

Can Benet tie things up? Ivana Vukas takes a strike but freshman Jessica Terada uses her head to clear it away from danger.

Alyssa Gluting puts Metea Valley girls soccer on her back with a clean sheet

AlyssaGluing was a brick wall all game long and this time she dashes out to make the stop. A strong defensive performance helps Metea Valley to a 1-0 win over Benet Academy.

