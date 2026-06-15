Mt. Carmel overpowers Naperville Central baseball in IHSA third place game

The final day of the IHSA season sees Naperville Central taking the diamond for the third-place game of the IHSA baseball state series. After falling to Maine South, the Redhawks are looking to end their season on a high note against a Mount Carmel squad that is coming off a semifinal loss to the eventual state champion, Libertyville. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

After Jermaine Kenady singles and steals second base, Jackson Persin gets the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a base hit into right, giving Kenady the green light to score, and it’s 1-0 Hawks.

The Caravan bring out the bats

The Caravan respond in the second with Christian Clark sending a base hit way out to left. From there, it’s smooth sailing for Brady Holland, and the game is tied at 1.

Up next is Cylis Rainey, who gets a favorable swing through the middle of the field and another run scores as the Caravan take a 2-1 lead.

Mount Carmel leads 5-1 in the fourth, and Mario Medina adds more insurance with a bloop that’s good enough to bring in TJ McQuillan and Joey Ireland to push the lead to 7-1.

In the fifth, another batter, another RBI for the Caravan, thanks to TJ McQuillan hitting the ball up the middle, and here comes one of eleven Mount Carmel runs in the game in the form of Cylis Rainey.

Naperville Central baseball takes fourth in the state

The Redhawks find some positive vibes with Mike Page firing a missile way out to right center. Page turns on the after burners by getting to third for a triple.

Persin hops back into the action at the plate with a fly to left. Despite the out, Page tags up and scores, but that’s all the Redhawk bats can manage as Mount Carmel takes third place after an 11-2 win over Naperville Central. The Redhawks finish their outstanding season in fourth place with a final record of 30-11.